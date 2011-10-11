Jenny Packham's Gossip Girl Moment

Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Charlie Rhodes (Kaylee DeFer) modeled for Jenny Packham in last night's episode of Gossip Girl! Blair wore runway look #32 from the designer's spring 2011 collection, while Charlie chose runway look #34. "That collection was very metallic, quite textured, flowing, but neutral with golds and silvers," Packham recently told InStyle.com of her Gossip Girl fashion show. The designer wished she could have been there to watch it herself, but there were conflicts. “Unfortunately, I couldn't do it. It had to do with permits. Maybe next time.” We hope there is a next time! See more fashion moments from last night's episode in the gallery!

— Caitlin Petreycik, reporting by Lindzi Scharf