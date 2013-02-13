Jenny Packham's Fashion Show Looks, Worthy of Kate Middleton

Jenny Packham’s fall 2013 collection is packed with looks fit for a princess—and it’s a good thing, too, since Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is one of her biggest fans. “My job as a designer is to create some sort of emotion for people,” Packham told us backstage after her runway show during New York Fashion Week. “I want people to leave the show thinking that was beautiful.” And it was beautiful indeed, with free-flowing cinnamon chiffon, lustrous light rose silks, long-sleeve dresses covered in beaded roses, and Swarovski crystals covering the necklines of topaz-hued gowns. Any one of her 39 new runway designs is red-carpet ready. “I expect we’ll get some calls. Hopefully in the next few days, and I’ll find out,” she said. Perhaps it will be the Palace on the other line? “She’s got such specific taste,” Packham noted of the Duchess. “I’ll just have to wait and see!”

