Jenny McCarthy Gets The View Gig, Preview Robert Pattinson's Dior Campaign, and More

1. It's official! Jenny McCarthy is the newest table member of ABC's The View. [People]

2. See a sneak peek of Robert Pattinson's Dior Homme Parfum campaign. FYI, it involves a bathtub. [Dior]

3. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Jennifer Garner's first fashion campaign for Max Mara. [People StyleWatch]

4. Yes, a Sharknado sequel is in the works. [Mashable]

5. Watch the exclusive Jobs trailer with Ashton Kutcher in just 15 seconds on Instagram Video. [HuffPo]

6. The latest facial treatment includes live snails crawling on your face. We're not kidding. [Refinery 29]