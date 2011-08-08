Jennifer's Behind-the-Scenes Footage, David Beckham Cuddles Baby Harper and More!

Getty Images (3); Courtesy of TwitPic; Courtesy of H&M; Courtesy of Chloe
InStyle Staff
Aug 08, 2011 @ 1:00 pm

1. Jennifer Lopez premiered some new footage from her latest music video, "I'm Into You." [Stylelist]

2. Check out this photo that Victoria Beckham tweeted of David Beckham and baby Harper. Too cute! [JustJared]

3. Congratulations to Sofia Coppola! The director is getting married on August 27th. [Fashionologie]

4. Browse Rachel Zoe's  'Attainable Couture' and watch exclusive videos of the collection! [Bloomingdales]

5. Five lucky young artists had their designs printed on H&M T-shirts, to be sold in stores this month. [Refinery29]

6. Who is the new face of Chloe perfume? [InStyleUK]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!