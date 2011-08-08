Jennifer's Behind-the-Scenes Footage, David Beckham Cuddles Baby Harper and More!

1. Jennifer Lopez premiered some new footage from her latest music video, "I'm Into You." [Stylelist]

2. Check out this photo that Victoria Beckham tweeted of David Beckham and baby Harper. Too cute! [JustJared]

3. Congratulations to Sofia Coppola! The director is getting married on August 27th. [Fashionologie]

4. Browse Rachel Zoe's 'Attainable Couture' and watch exclusive videos of the collection! [Bloomingdales]

5. Five lucky young artists had their designs printed on H&M T-shirts, to be sold in stores this month. [Refinery29]

6. Who is the new face of Chloe perfume? [InStyleUK]