Jennifer Nettles Hosts the CMA Country Christmas Special Tonight

Dec 20, 2012

Celebrate the holidays a little early with country’s biggest stars! Tonight, Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles host the CMA Country Christmas special on ABC for the third time, bringing a little bit of country to viewers at home. The special will feature performances from Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban, John Legend, and Colbie Caillat. And you'll also see Nettles in her pregnancy glory, as the special was taped before she gave birth to son Magnus Hamilton Miller on December 7th. Tune in to ABC tonight at 9/8c for a big dose of holiday cheer.

