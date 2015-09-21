How Jennifer Morrison Prevented an Emmys After-Party Wardrobe Mishap with a Pair of Black Pants

Although Emmys mayhem may seem to wrap as soon as the last award is presented and the camera cuts to commercial, the ceremony’s end doesn’t mean Hollywood calls it a night. Hosts of star-studded after-parties carry into the wee hours of the morning and Jennifer Morrison was just one of several guests to speed into L.A.’s Pacific Design Center for HBO’s fire-themed Emmys party Sunday.

The Once Upon a Time star was endlessly chic in a voluminous white, off-the-shoulder Narciso Rodriguez top paired with tailored pants, pointed-toe black pumps, and a geometric evening clutch, but her choice of ensemble wasn’t what she originally had in mind.

“To be honest, I thought it was a whole jumpsuit when I saw it in the picture. And then my assistant called and said, 'Your white shirt arrived.' Where’s the rest of it?” Morrison told InStyle of the origin of her outfit. “Luckily, I have a thousand pairs of black pants, so I found the right pair of black pants."

"I just thought it was cool," she added. "I wanted something I was comfortable in, but also felt like it was kind of special but also understated.”

Thankfully, the beauty—who attributed the last-minute near mishap to her unrelenting schedule—has plenty of style savvy and created the look without the help of a professional. “I scoured the Internet for things that I loved and then spent what I would have spent on a stylist on things that I bought myself,” she said.

RELATED: Kiernan Shipka Wears Pants Under Her Dress at the 2015 Emmys

While Emmy winners like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Game of Thrones's Peter Dinklage mingled with other notables such as Padma Lakshmi, Queen Latifah, and Anna Chlumsky, Morrison took a moment to express her love of online shopping. “Gilt is a real dangerous place for me. And Shopbop. I have to say I’m really a fan,” she said. “I kind of always go back to those two. I feel like they have a selection that I really appreciate.” All those clicks evidently come in handy.

—With reporting by Carita Rizzo

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Hourglass Eyeliner

PHOTOS: See the Stars on the 2015 Emmys Red Carpet