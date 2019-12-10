One of Meghan Markle's Favorite Brands Had to Wipe Her From Its Instagram Feed

Call it the dark side of the Meghan Markle effect. Jennifer Meyer, the celebrity-beloved and Markle-approved jewelry line, has removed all traces of the Duchess of Sussex from its Instagram feed. The Mirror reports that the brand was ordered to remove all images of Markle that were being used to sell jewelry.

Markle's worn Meyer's designs multiple times this year alone, including two huge events: the first public outing with baby Archie and her meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The Mirror adds that Meyer has provided many pieces for Markle to wear and was using the images in her feed to promote her line, which the palace saw as blurring the lines between celebrity and royalty.

"Jennifer Meyer has been told to remove the images and in no uncertain terms how damaging this could be for Meghan and the Royal Family," a source close to the palace told The Mirror.

Meyer is no stranger to the spotlight. In addition to Markle, her celebrity clientele includes Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. This could be the beginning of the palace coming down hard on brands hoping to cash in on members of the royal family. It's no secret that shoppers can't get enough of anything that Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, wear. There are entire Instagram accounts dedicated to breaking down each and every look from the duchesses.

Wall Street Journal reporter Elizabeth Holmes thinks that adding a "Shop Now" link may have been what peeved the royals.

"I think perhaps adding the "shop" link directly in Insta crosses a line. You could say the same about using a royal photo in a sponsored post or social ad, too," she wrote on Twitter. "But all of it, even a mention on Stories or a post in feed without a link amounts to the same thing: advertising."

It will be very interesting to see how many other brands the palace goes after (if any). So much of what Meghan wears is promo'd on Instagram, and a lot of what Kate wears is now, too. https://t.co/C20k7guGkq — Elizabeth Holmes (@EHolmes) December 9, 2019

Holmes thinks that Meyer's non-disclosure agreement also had something to do with it. She explained on Twitter that companies that exercise discretion, such as Stewart Parvin's relationship with the queen, are most likely rewarded for keeping things from looking tawdry.

The Mirror adds: "A senior palace spokesman confirmed Jennifer Meyer Jewellery was in breach of a non-disclosure agreement."

The palace hasn't released an official statement on Meyer's situation.