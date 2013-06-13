Jennifer Love Hewitt's Engagement Ring: A Big Photo for a Big Rock

Jennifer Love Hewitt just announced she is engaged and expecting with her co-star from The Client List, Brian Hallisay. The couple, both 34, celebrated their big news in Paris this week, where JLoHew showed off her newest bling, a diamond solitaire with a thin diamond micropave band. This is one of the most popular styles of engagement rings right now (about 1,460,000 results come up on Google for a search for "solitaire with pave band"). So, now that you've seen it up close, what do you think? Leave your unfiltered thoughts in the comments.

