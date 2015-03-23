Jennifer Lopez's Twins Were Her Adorable Dates to the Home Premiere

Jennifer Lopez may have looked gorgeous in blue at the premiere of her new movie, the Dreamworks animated film Home, but her dates for the night also caught our attention. Lopez hit the red carpet with her beyond adorable 7-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who stole the spotlight in pastel hues that matched mom's.

While J.Lo rocked an ice blue Zuhair Murad number paired with sparkly pumps, Emme looked every bit the pretty princess in a pale pink short-sleeve lace dress paired with coordinating tights and metallic ankle-strap flats. Max looked dapper himself in a blue suit with a straw fedora and black shoes. The trio posed together on the red carpet, and they are basically the cutest thing we've seen all day. Here's hoping to seeing more of these mommy-and-me appearances in the near future.

