Jennifer Lopez's Style Icons

She's the brand new face of L'Oreal's EverSleek hair care line, just modeled with her kids for Gucci and is designing a line of clothing with husband Marc Anthony for Kohl's—phew! So who does Jennifer Lopez look to for inspiration? The busy lady told WWD that Barbara Streisand is her ultimate Hollywood style icon (and her idol, as she told InStyle previously), followed by Ava Gardner and Elizabeth Taylor. "I don't think it's a secret how I choose to wear and present myself with Old Hollywood glamour looks from the forties and fifties," Lopez said. As for favorite designers, Lopez lists Marchesa, Gucci, Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, but is always on the look out for new talent. "I will wear any great piece of clothing," she said.

