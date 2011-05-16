Jennifer Lopez's Silver Jumpsuit Reappears!

Image zoom John Shearer/WireImage; Courtesy Photo

Fans of Jennifer Lopez's "On the Floor" video will be thrilled to know that her dance outfits in the video are more than one-time-use looks. That's because the pop superstar and American Idol judge re-wore her custom spiderweb silver jumpsuit custom created by Zuhair Murad to KIIS-FM's Wango Tango concert on Saturday—the same look she wore in the video! The one-of-a-kind design is crafted from silver beads over white tulle. And this isn't the first time Lopez tried all-over metallics. Click "See the Photos" for Jennifer Lopez's latest collection of silver looks!

MORE:• Jennifer Lopez's American Idol Jewelry• Lopez and More Stars at the Met Gala• "I'm Into You" Music Video Fashion

— Blakely Slater