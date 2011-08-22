Jennifer Lopez's New Music Video: See the Photos!

Miguel Aguilar/PacificCoastNews
Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 22, 2011 @ 1:00 pm

Jennifer Lopez shot the music video for her latest single, "Papi," in Los Angeles on Saturday, complete with running mobs, cars on fire, and choreographed dance sequences. "It was out of control yesterday!!!!!" Lopez Tweeted after the shoot. She also wore a 3.1 Phillip Lim tie-front romper, available for $127.50 (down from $425!) on Shopbop.com. No word on when the video will be released, but take a look at some on-the-scene photos of her style in the gallery.

