Jennifer Lopez's Lipstick on American Idol

What lipstick colors did Jennifer Lopez wear on American Idol recently? Some of our amazing commenters asked about the judge's hot hues this week, so we did some digging to find matches for her pretty pout. As a L'Oreal spokesperson, we know Lopez uses the brand's products as her go-tos, and the L'Oreal Paris Infallible Le Rouge Lipcoulour line offers some near-perfect options. Try the lipstick in Forever Fuschia for the magenta shade she wore with her green dress last week. Or, for the tinted tan color she wore with her silver dress during the March 2nd episode, reach for the lipstick in Forever Frappe. Both colors are available for $9.99 on Amazon.com. Pucker up!