Jennifer Lopez's Christian Cota Bandeau Top Is One-of-a-Kind!

Jennifer Lopez stopped by a Los Angeles Best Buy on Monday to celebrate the launch of her new album and she decided show some skin for the event! The American Idol judge and mother of two bared her abs in a black taffeta oxidized beaded bandeau by Christian Cota, which she paired with Tibi pants, a Topshop jacket, and Jimmy Choo heels. We caught up with Cota (inset), the designer behind her top, to find out if it's available, and as it turns out, it is a one-of-a-kind piece developed for his spring 2011 collection. The New York designer thought it looked great on her because it balanced "the femininity and strength she always exudes," he told InStyle. While this particular top is unique, tell us, would you ever wear a belly-baring look like Jennifer Lopez?

