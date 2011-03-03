Jennifer Lopez's American Idol Silver Dress

"They're supremely talented," judge Jennifer Lopez said of the top 12 women who performed during American Idol's 90-minute show last night. While the contestants shined on stage, Lopez shined from the judges' table in a one-shoulder silver embroidered draped dress by designer Pamella Roland. “This dress is one of my favorite looks from the spring collection," Roland told InStyle exclusively. "I can’t imagine anyone looking better in it than Jennifer.” Representatives for the label told us the dress will be available at Bergdorf Goodman stores.

Keep checking back for more info about Lopez’s American Idol wardrobe. We’ll be covering her best style moments all season!

MORE:• Lopez's One-Shoulder Green Dress• Jennifer Lopez’s American Idol Hairstyles