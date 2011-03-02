Jennifer Lopez's American Idol Green Dress: Found!

On last week’s episode of American Idol, Jennifer Lopez took a seat at the judge’s table wearing an asymmetrical, emerald green dress. Our commenters quickly pointed out that it was designed by Lanvin—thanks, everyone!—and we found it for sale over on NeimanMarcus.com. The great thing about this dress is you can style it as shown, or backwards, which gives it a lower neckline. Keep checking back for more info about Lopez’s American Idol wardrobe, because we’ll be covering her best style moments all season!

