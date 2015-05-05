See Jennifer Lopez's 2015 Met Gala Look at Every Single Angle

One can safely say that Jennifer Lopez is supremely comfortable in her own skin. As the singer behind the derriere-driven "Booty" music video, of course J.Lo would deliver a look that flaunted her best assets.

At the 2015 Met Gala, Lopez fused the theme of the event, "China: Through the Looking Glass," with her red carpet aesthetic in a stunning custom nude one-shoulder Atelier Versace illusion gown that not only hugged her every curve (and scandalously revealed a few of them), but also depicted a dragon wrapped around her body with ruby crystals.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Even though she wasn't the only who took the sheer route that night (see: Kim Kardashian and Beyonce), Lopez's intention to shock was pretty transparent--and we loved every angle.

George Pimentel/WireImage

