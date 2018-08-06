How to Dress Just Like Jennifer Lopez at the Gym

There's a reason Jennifer Lopez is considered a style icon.

Daring red carpet looks? She does them. Enviable style confidence? She's got it. A unique ability to both push the envelope while making best-dressed lists? Did you even need to ask that (see here, here, and here, please and thank you).

But what about when she hits the gym? J.Lo has already gotten candid about the diet and fitness routine that keeps her in tip top shape, but when it comes to the fashion she throws on to work up a sweat, her fitness wardrobe really speaks for itself – and it's saying "UNIFORM" loud and clear.

While other celebrities are obsessed with Lululemon basics and neutral Outdoor Voices sports bras (which are both fab, for the record), Lopez prefers things her own way. Here are some key takeaways from the fashion she packs in her gym back before each workout.

1. Loud Leggings

The first and most essential part of Lopez's workout fashion arsenal? Leggings. Printed, bold, colorful leggings.

With a loud legging at its core, the rest of her gym outfits build themselves. She's worn printed leggings in a myriad of colors, and she turns to them regardless of the weather. Is it freezing? Pair them with gloves and winter gear. Is it unbearably hot? Match them with a crop top.

The possibilities are endless, which is what makes this Lopez's ultimate must-have.

2. Equally Bold Shoes

Just because the leggings make a statement doesn't mean the rest of the outfit has to stay quiet. This is Jennifer Lopez, after all, and the "Let's Get Loud" singer meant every word of her song.

Lopez has a soft spot for bright shoes, especially those of the neon yellow variety, so if you're channeling J.Lo as you head to yoga class, these will help.

3. Arm (and Ear) Candy

Lopez likes to go big or go home with her accessories, and in athletic gear world, that means occasionally carrying a $2,900 Valentino bag to barre class. Casual.

She said as much herself when she spoke to InStyle in our May 2018 issue.

"Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I still wear big hoops and a lot of jewelry, whether it’s with a couture gown or with Timberlands," she said. "Also, how I do my hair. I’m still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

Of course that translates to the gym too.

4. A Solid-Colored Top, Usually Long Sleeved

Not every part of a well-constructed look can be eye-catching, otherwise every piece would compete for your eye's attention at the same time (and nobody wants to wear fashion that looks laborious). Workout tops are typically the area where Lopez goes a little softer and more basic, to help the other pieces she wears speak louder for themselves.

5. A Blinged Out Starbucks Cup

Alright, this is less of a workout essential and more of an indulgence, but hey, we all need those extra special motivations to get us out of bed to hit the gym in the first place.

Lopez has been spotted time and time again with a bedazzled Swarovski-covered Starbucks cup in hand. The need for something pretty and functional makes perfect sense, especially since she's an early bird with her fitness and might need the extra caffeine boost.

"I like to work out in the morning," she told us in May. "It loosens me up, gets me ready for the day, and keeps me strong. I’m convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy. I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you’re better able to take care of those you love."