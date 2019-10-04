Jennifer Lopez Channeled Her Fly Girls Days in Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From Marry Me

Jennifer Lopez and artist Maluma are officially hard at work on filming their upcoming movie Marry Me.

Lopez took some time out from her schedule to post a few behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram from her first day of shooting. In a series of photos, the Hustlers star gushes over how much she loves "the art of collaboration" and her co-stars.

"True magic happens when inspiration meets the absence of ego. It’s so much fun when different artists come together and everyone contributes to create something special and true and real for everyone to experience and enjoy!! Issa flow... Here we go!!! @maluma #owenwilson @MarryMeMovie #Day1 #musicandmoviesmeet #dreamcometrue," she wrote.

Lopez, 50, was clad in a long-sleeved cream crop-top paired with black leggings and sneakers for a low-maintenance look. With her hair pulled into a slightly messy bun and minimal makeup, she was serving some serious throwback vibes from her time as part of the Fly Girls troupe on comedy sketch show In Living Color.

In the photos, she's seen hanging out with Maluma as the pair are apparently discussing things and just nailing a few scenes down. The rapper also shared his own snap from the shoot, with the two appearing in another angle. J.Lo is usually seen in a wide variety of bold, eye-catching active wear, so this muted style is a vast departure from what we normally see from her. It's unclear if this is an outfit her character will be wearing in the movie or if this is just her on-set look.

Marry Me is the upcoming film adaptation of a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. It follows a pop singer (Lopez) who finds out just before her wedding is actually cheating on her with her assistant. Maluma will appear as Lopez's soon-to-be ex-fiancé in the film. She opts to instead marry a random math teacher (Owen Wilson) from the audience during a concert at Madison Square Garden to be her groom instead.

There's no set date for the film's debut in theaters just yet.