Jennifer Lopez Revealed a Sweet Detail About Her Wedding

Jennifer Lopez is still in the midst of planning her wedding — and it sounds like her kids will play a big part.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lopez revealed that her 11-year-old son, Max, will be walking her down the aisle when she marries Alex Rodriguez. It's not clear who assumed the duties in her previous weddings, but given Max's closeness to A-Rod, it seems like he has the responsibility down.

However, she stayed mum about any other details, and declined to confirm Rodriguez's previous comments about the wedding being a "long flight" away.

"He's just saying things," she told ET, adding that the couple has yet to nail down a time to get married. "We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans... and we're talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don't know yet."

In a recent interview with Evening Standard magazine, J.Lo said that wedding plans have taken a bit of a back seat as both she and A-Rod are busy with their careers at the moment.

"I have a movie I’m shooting in October [Marry Me, with Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman] and the movie has an album that goes with it, so I’m just a little bit busy right now, and until October, he has the World Series in baseball," she said. "We’re going to have to pick a day, pick a time and block it out, but we’re definitely talking about it."

Along with Max, J.Lo shares an 11-year-old daughter, Emme (Max's twin), with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

As for other wedding details, Rodriguez said that he mostly defers to his fiancée when it comes to planning.

“When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is — you do a lot of nodding,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning America. “I don’t know where the location is, I don’t know what I’m wearing, I don’t know when it is. I’ll just show up."