Alex Rodriguez Had a Hilarious Reaction to Jennifer Lopez Saying She Wanted More Kids

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez have four children between them (Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony’s twins 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Rodriguez’s daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11), but could there be room for more at Chez Lopez-Rodriguez? The 50-year-old Hustlers star isn’t ruling out.

When asked whether she wanted more children during a SiriusXM interview with Hoda Kotb, Lopez told the Today personality, “Yeah.” OK, no ambiguity there.

Rodriguez, however, initially seemed a bit more hesitant. Speaking to Kotb and Meredith Vieira the following day, the 44-year-old former MLB star was debriefed on Kotb’s conversation with Lopez. When the topic of children arose, Rodriguez’s eyes grew wide as he broke into a goofy smile and replied, “Interesting.” When asked whether he’d heard about Lopez’s interest in having more children, he responded, "That's a lot to unpack" with a laugh.

But jokes aside, he told Kotb (who adopted two daughters well into her 50s) that he thought Lopez was inspired by her. “I see how happy you are, and I think she may want to follow in your footsteps and maybe we'll have you over to give us a little tutoring!"

Wedding, Oscar (?!?), baby?? Looks like Lopez’s sixth decade is gearing up to be her best yet.