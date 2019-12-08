Jennifer Lopez Brought Back Her Iconic Versace Gown to Host SNL

There's no denying that 2019 was Jennifer Lopez's year. Just ask J.Lo herself.

On last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, the multi-hyphenate reflected on the milestones she's reached in the past twelve months: She got "proposed to by a Yankee," turned 50, "slayed the Met Gala," and not to mention walked the Versace runway wearing the iconic palm-leaf printed gown she originally made famous at the Grammy Awards two decades ago.

Image zoom www.RoyRochlin.com/Getty Images

“I walked the runway at Milan for the first time wearing a dress I wore 20 years ago,” she told the crowd. “Now some people said I look better now than I did then, and I’m not bragging — that’s just, you know, gossip.”

Before breaking into song and dance to "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" with the Rockettes, she advised fans that "the best is yet to come." And she wasn't kidding.

Following the routine, J.Lo — who was wearing an oversized tuxedo — ripped off the menswear look to reveal her aforementioned Versace dress to the audience's delight. It's a moment that will never get old.

Fingers crossed that the dress to end all dresses returns for J.Lo's next on-stage gig — The Super Bowl.