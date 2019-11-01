Jennifer Lopez Loves the J. Lo Halloween Costumes as Much as You Do

It's been almost two decades since Jennifer Lopez rocked that memorable green Versace dress we all know and love, but fans are still paying their respects to the memorable look.

Halloween was the perfect time to do so, as legions of fans proved to the Marry Me star. J.Lo took some time to make a fun tribute via Instagram to all the fans who sent in their own takes on that Versace number that still has the internet buzzing.

"This is amazing!!!! Happy Halloween! Sending you all lots of love on this Halloween!! Have fun and be safe!!" Jennifer wrote alongside her fun Instagram mashup.

From adorable kids trying on the look to even racier renditions of J.Lo's fashion moment, the clip was positively chock-full of looks that proved it's still very much the legendary dress it always was. Jen even bookended the clip with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna's rendition of the outfit.

Of course, it's not exactly the easiest option to go all-out and purchase a copycat version of J.Lo's iconic dress. Even now that Moda Operandi is selling them, it's still exorbitantly expensive. The retailer's version is called the "embellished silk maxi dress," and it's nearly $10,000 – not exactly pocket change.

Lopez herself brought the 2000 Grammy's dress back during the latest Versace show, doing her part to ensure it remains in the cultural zeitgeist.

But to hear the star tell it, she didn't initially think much of the dress at the time, despite it now being an integral piece of fashion history.

"I really didn’t think about it," Lopez said of her original dress. "I didn't think it was all that risqué, to be honest. The dress was just provocative enough to make people interested."

But the dress that birthed Google Images is still alive and well, and likely always will be, if fans have anything to say about it – and these are just the images Lopez knew about! We'll likely be seeing even more by the time next Halloween rolls around.