Jennifer Lopez's Versace Dress Is Now Available — But It Will Cost You

After Jennifer Lopez wore an updated version of her 2000 Grammy's dress during the latest Versace fashion show, the photos of her stomping down the runway with the light-as-air jungle-print fabric trailing behind her basically broke the internet. If you want in on that action, Moda Operandi has the new dress on pre-sale for the very Lopez-appropriate price of $9,325. Simply called the "embellished silk maxi dress," the instantly recognizable gown will set you back a slew of dinero, but there's really no way to put a price on owning a piece of fashion history.

"I really didn’t think about it," Lopez said of the original dress, back in 2000. "I didn't think it was all that risqué, to be honest. The dress was just provocative enough to make people interested."

By now, the dress is the stuff of fashion legend. It spawned Google Images. It made Lopez into a megastar. It cemented a two-decade spanning relationship between Lopez and the house of Versace. More than anything, it was enough for Donatella Versace to create an entirely new collection inspired by its energy and lasting power, including a new version of the dress for 2019. There are some key differences, like the lack of sleeves and the addition of some bling, but for Lopez fans, it's a fitting tribute to an unforgettable moment.

The Versace trunk show, as things are known in the world of Moda Operandi, is live for just 10 days, so anyone looking to get a real piece of Jennifer Lopez history needs to act fast. But like so many things, patience is key, too. The dress won't ship out until next year. Anyone who snagged their own can be ready to make some headlines of their own come 2020.