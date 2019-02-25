Jennifer Lopez Channeled Rainbow Fish at an Oscars After-Party

There's not much about Jennifer Lopez that we'd consider "relatable" — unless you're also a mega-talented actor/singer/dancer/entrepreneur with impeccable style and a doting Instagram Boyfriend. (If that's the case, bravo, my friend.)

At Sunday's Oscars, however, there was one moment that had us like, yes, J. Lo. We feel you.

The actress arrived at the Kodak Dolby Theater looking like a disco ball come to life to present the award for Best Production Design alongside Chris Evans. However, after performing her presentation duties, People reports that the reutrned backstage and "grabbed her purse and a small plate of cheese she had stashed," before returning to her seat next to said Instagram Boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

I'm sorry, what? You mean to tell me that Jennifer Lopez, thirst trap enthusiast and #10DayChallenge insitgator made herself a small plate ("small" is a rather subjective adjective, but we'd like to assume it was a fully-loaded plate, at least) of cheeses, and also hid it out of view so that no one would toss it while she was on stage? (Could you imagine being the poor stagehand to toss J. Lo's cheese?)

In a word, the move is iconic.

Shortly thereafter, the singer arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar party looking rather innocent about the whole cheese-stashing situation, posing for the cameras like, "who, me?"

The full look, a midnight blue Zuhair Murad creation with a thigh-high slit and pleated detailing that spiraled outward like a fan around her ribs, was almost as show-stopping as her first, if only slightly less sparkly.

Two incredible outfits and one hors d'ouevres stash? All in a night's work for J. Lo.