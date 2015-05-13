J.Lo Pulls Off a Brigitte Bardot-Inspired Updo 

From a billowy, multi-color Blumarine dress to a deep-V Elie Saab romper, Jennifer Lopez and her glam squad have upped the ante on the fashion for Season 14 of American Idol. So with the announcement that next season will be the last for the now iconic show, it appears the spicy judge is looking to make sure her wardrobe doesn’t go unnoticed.

Last night, the singer once more dropped jaws in a white Zuhair Murad jumpsuit (above) that cheekily showcased both her cleavage and back and worked perfectly with Versace platforms. And while her sexy piece was noteworthy, it was her messy yet well-executed '60s-style updo that completed the look.

RELATED: American Idol Will Say Farewell After 15 Seasons

Michael Becker / Fox / American Idol

“Tonight’s inspiration was Brigitte Bardot. Since the jumpsuit was backless, it called for an undo for her hair,” said Lorenzo Martin, Lopez’s hairstylist. “We kept it modern and edgy—we blew dry her hair with a round brush set in large rollers. Then we teased her hair and pinned up random pieces will keeping it clean in front."

We can’t wait to see what the singer pulls off tonight on the season finale.

PHOTOS: See All of Jennifer Lopez's Looks from Season 14 of American Idol