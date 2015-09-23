Jennifer Lopez Just Got a New Gig with the United Nations Foundation

Jennifer Lopez is as confident as they come, regularly baring skin in sequin-covered designs and nailing dance-heavy performances better than a 20-something star. Now, the brunette bombshell is once again using her explosive success for good as the first-ever Global Advocate for Girls and Women at the United Nations Foundation.

In the spirit of the Lopez Family Foundation’s goal to make healthcare more available for women and children, the diva’s namesake foundation will play a role in her new endeavor with the UN as she works to end gender-based violence, improve maternal health care, and better the voices of the disenfranchised globally.

“Becoming a mother has made me more aware of the struggles of women and children throughout the world,” Lopez says in a statement. “While some progress has been made, there is still a lot more work that needs to be done for gender equality and universal access to medical care. I am happy to be joining the UN Foundation and eager to lend my voice and ensure that all girls and women are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered.”

Her new role follows suit with the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s Every Woman, Every Child initiative and Lopez is set to make her first speech with the organization this Friday. “We are thrilled to work with Jennifer Lopez, who will lend her powerful voice to one of the most important causes of our generation—empowering girls and women,” Kathy Calvin, president and CEO of the UN Foundation, says. We’re officially team Lopez all the way.

