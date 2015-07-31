Jennifer Lopez Shares Adorable Selfie With Her Look-Alike Twins

If this too-cute selfie doesn't make your Friday even better, we don't know what will. Jennifer Lopez shared an adorable photo with her look-alike twins, Max and Emme, on Instagram yesterday, and the group is puckering up big for the camera. The superstar flaunts a bright red lip in the 'gram as she sits in the front seat of a car, while her kids and a pal show off their smooches from the back seat. Lopez simply captioned the snap "#Besitos" (which means "kisses" in Spanish) along with a kissing emoji.

#Besitos 💋 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 30, 2015 at 1:03pm PDT

But this isn't the first time the triple threat showed off a gorgeous beauty look this week—she celebrated her 46th birthday over the weekend in true J. Lo style with a sexy dress and ultra glossy pout.

