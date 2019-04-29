Jennifer Lopez Dodges Controversial Question from Her Own Daughter

In case you missed it, Jennifer Lopez now has a newly revamped, more personal YouTube channel, where she gives us behind-the-scenes looks at her music videos, opens up about her major fashion moments (like that green Versace dress), and most recently, let her children put her in the hot seat for an Ask Me Anything video.

In a video uploaded Monday, J.Lo sat down for a Q&A with her 11-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who she had with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Emme, bless her, cut right to the chase, asking her mom, "am I your favorite?"

"I don't have a favorite. I don't believe in favorites. I love you," Lopez replied. "I could never think of one of you more than the other. I don't understand that. I love you both so much."

Max, meanwhile, went for a decidedly gentler question about parenting: "Is being a mom different than you expected?"

“You cannot imagine what it’s like to be a mom until you are a mom," she said, explaining that she used to dispel parenting advice to her friends — until she had kids of her own.

"I'm so sorry, I didn't understand what it was like to have kids," she recalls telling them. "And then you realize that the love you have for your kids is so deep that all the normal rules for other people don't apply."

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Just Paired a Bathrobe With Stilettos and Made It Look Red Carpet-Worthy

J.Lo, of course, is now engaged to Alex Rodriguez, who has two daughters from his previous marriage to Cynthia Curtis. And from the sounds of it, they've blended their families together perfectly.

“All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,” a source told People back in 2017, adding that the star couple was "very happy that all the kids get along and have accepted their new family."