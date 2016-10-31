Jennifer Lopez's Twins Look Just Like Her and Dad Marc Anthony in Their Halloween Costumes—Take a Look!

Jennifer Lopez wished fans a “Happy Halloween” on Monday when she posted a photo of her 8-year-old twins, Emme and Max, dressed to impress in their seasonal disguises.

The stylish siblings were totally trick-or-treat ready in their costumes—Emme made an adorable black cat, while Max took a page from Nintendo and dressed as the menacing Bowser from Super Mario Bros.

With J.Lo as a mom, it’s no wonder the twins are slaying the dress-up game—Lopez’s wardrobe has become so iconic that there’s a full Wikipedia page dedicated to one of her gowns. Sooner than later, her daughter will probably hatch the brilliant idea of dressing as a version of her mom for Halloween—we’re so here for that, Emme.

Speaking of Max and Emme’s famous ‘rents, the twins both seem to have inherited Marc Anthony and Lopez’s good looks. If we didn’t know better, we’d assume this was a throwback of J.Lo and Anthony—seriously, look at their faces:

HAPPY HALLOWEEN 👻🎃 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:52am PDT

We're wishing Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, and their 8-year-old mini-mes a very happy Halloween! See more celebrity costumes in the full gallery.