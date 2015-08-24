Jennifer Lopez Rocks an Office-Appropriate Tweed Dress—and Nails It

American Idol’s final season doesn’t premiere until January 1, but Jennifer Lopez is already turning heads. The hip-shaking pop star headed to Little Rock, Ark. this weekend to sit in on the next round of hopeful vocalists. While we’re sure a few lucky performers dropped jaws, it’s Lopez’s unusually buttoned-up look we’re dazzled by. The judge paired a ladylike multi-colored tweed dress from Alex Perry with simple white pumps from Christian Louboutin, and completed the look with a sleek topknot. Her outfit was a departure from the revealing numbers were accustomed to seeing her wear, but Lopez still managed to show off her curves in the workplace-appropriate frock. If this piece is setting the tone for Season 15, we’re pumped to see what’s next. See all of J. Lo's best Idol looks here.

