Jennifer Lopez Said Her "Bronx Came Out" When a Director Told Her to Take Her Top Off

Jenny from the Block is always going to stand up for herself, no matter what.

During The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable this year, Jennifer Lopez shared a situation she experienced in the past revolving around a scene that required nudity. She spoke briefly on a moment when a director who asked her to take her top off during a special costume fitting, and she absolutely wasn't down with that.

"He wanted to see my boobs. And I was like, ‘We’re not on set,'" she explained, also calling the man who she chose not to name "crazy," due to his audacity.

"I said no, I stood up for myself. But it was so funny because I remember being so panicked in the moment." She continued, noting that since there was another woman in the room, a female costume designer, she felt more empowered to say no and stand u for herself.

"So there was another woman in the room and he says this and I said no," she continued. "Luckily a little bit of the Bronx came out, and I was like, ‘I don’t have to show you my — No. On the set, you see them.'" During the talk, actress Scarlett Johansson praised Lopez for behaving in a manner, because acquiescing could certainly have meant opening the door for others to act similarly.

"That’s the thing, because if you give in, in that moment, all of a sudden that person is off and running, thinking they can do whatever they want," Lopez agreed. "And because I put up a little boundary right there and said no, he laid off and then later on apologized." The female costume designer in the room with Lopez at the time ended up apologizing after he left as well.

"But the minute he walked out of the room, the costume designer was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry that just happened.'"

Jennifer praised the atmosphere of her movie Hustlers, which happened to include a woman director, writer, all-woman cast, editor, and producers – a milestone she previously gushed over. The team included a comfort coach who was able to help the team guide each other through what was "okay" or "not okay."

"[It] made everybody on the set comfortable with what they were doing, because we had a lot of women who were half-dressed or naked, topless."