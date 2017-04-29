What Take Your Kids to Work Day Is Like When Your Mom is J.Lo

Most kids get to visit office buildings and job sites on Take Your Kids to Work Day, but when your mom is Jennifer Lopez, you get to hang out on the set of a hit TV show! The 47-year-old singer and actress brought her twins, 9-year-olds Emme and Max, to work on Friday, giving them a behind-the-scenes look at the TV industry.

The annual holiday was actually on Thursday, April 27, but we don't think anyone complained that J.Lo was late to celebrate. The actress, who stars as Detective Harlee Santos in the popular crime drama Shades of Blue, recently started filming the show's third season, and she brought her kids to set on Friday for some quality together time.

During the visit, Lopez posed for a pic with the twins and one of their friends—she's wearing a casual gray tee and jeans, and her hair is styled in Harlee's signature curls. She captioned the post with "Bring your kids to work Day! #betterlatethannever."

Bring your kids to work Day! #betterlatethannever #shadesofblue #backatit #workingmamalife A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 28, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

In the past, J.Lo has talked about how important it is to her to balance work and motherhood, explaining that it can get pretty hectic and involves a lot of compromise.

We love that despite her busy schedule, J.Lo still manages to put her kids first.