Jennifer Lopez Confirmed She'll Perform at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Our prayers have been answered: Jennifer Lopez is officially playing the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show.

The Hustlers star quelled weeks of speculation on Thursday when she shared a photo of her and another Super Bowl LIV performer, Shakira, beside the Pepsi Halftime Show logo.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, in addition to Lopez and Shakira “other performers also expected to be added” to the Miami-set show’s slate.

Breaking: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the halftime performers for Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Other performers also expected to be added. But a Miami flavor for Miami’s next Super Bowl. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2019

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan two weeks ago, Lopez said she “didn’t know” whether she’d be playing the show, but coyly confirmed that it would be “a great thing to say ‘yes’ to in theory.”

“It’s something that we’ve talked about for many years, and, you know, it would be nice. It would be nice. I can’t say I wouldn’t love it.”

Lopez and Shakira are set to take the stage on February 2, 2020.