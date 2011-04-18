Jennifer Lopez Style: 'I'm Into You' Video!
Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez offered her loyal Twitter followers a glimpse of her new "I'm Into You" video by Tweeting pics from the set earlier this month—and now more images are out! The American Idol judge showed off her signature sexy side for the Mexico shoot, wearing a snakeskin halter dress while dancing on historical structures and crystal top over a nude bathing suit while canoodling on the beach with Cuban telenovela star William Levy. And that's just a few of the scenes! Click through for a fun sneak peek at her "I'm Into You" wardrobe. The video will premiere Monday, May 2nd on The Today Show.