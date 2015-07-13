J. Lo Romps Through Miami in Supreme Beachside Style 

Though Jennifer Lopez made it clear that she’s from the Bronx when she sang “Jenny From the Block,” there’s no denying that the songstress has a deep love for the town she once called home, Miami Beach. This past weekend the 45-year-old bombshell reportedly paid the Magic City a visit and spent her time enjoying a bayside brunch at the Standard Spa’s Lido Restaurant (below) and splurging inside the Bal Harbour Shops with friends. Sure, she may have been among plenty of Chloé, Dolce and Gabbana, and Miu Miu, but Lopez definitely didn’t let the well-dressed mannequins upstage her look.

Gotta love Miami! Brunch w a view! A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 12, 2015 at 11:40am PDT

RELATED: How to Jump-Start Your Day Like Jennifer Lopez

While perusing the storefronts in search of her next pair of designer pumps (we presume), the mother of two wore a look that was perfectly appropriate for any summer outing. Her Zimmermann romper ($420, us.zimmermannwear.com), while definitely best suited to the daytime, could still easily be worn to an early evening party. Lopez’s deep-V piece was accessorized with an oversized suede brown belt, charming gold jewels, and a multi-colored fringed bag that completed the off-duty ensemble. She may be from New York, but Miami sure looks good on her.

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: The Row Sunglasses

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez's Changing Looks