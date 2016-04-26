Jennifer Lopez Looks Glamorous While Running Errands in Calabasas

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to make running errands look glamorous. The pop star was spotted out and about in Calabasas, Calif. wearing a simple yet chic ensemble, proving once again that regardless of the occasion she always wows.

For the shopping excursion, Lopez kept it casual in a black turtleneck, which she paired with ripped light-wash jeans. Never one to skimp on the details, J.Lo jazzed up the simple look with patterned Valentino Rockstud flats, a structured bag featuring leopard print on the sides, and aviator sunglasses. She finished off the look by styling her hair in a top knot.

RELATED: Listen to Jennifer Lopez’s New Single, “Ain’t Your Mama”

Since American Idol wrapped its last season, the always-busy Lopez has been enjoying some much-needed downtime before her hectic schedule heats back up again. Yesterday, Lopez spent a lazy afternoon with her 8-year-old twins Max and Emme—too cute.