Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Sporty Side with an Incredible Throwback Photo

Proving once again that there's truly nothing she can't do, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her athletic side. The 46-year-old mom shared an inspiring black-and-white photo from her track and field days at Preston High School in the Bronx.

"Mood #alwaysrunning #determined #inaracewithmyself #nevergonnagiveup #onwardandupward #alwayspushing #nocomplacency #LetsWin," the triple threat captioned the old-school snap of her running towards a finish line.

Mood #alwaysrunning #determined #inaracewithmyself #nevergonnagiveup #onwardandupward #alwayspushing #nocomplacency #LetsWin A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 10, 2015 at 1:26pm PDT

Talk about Friday motivation! It's that kind of drive that has sustained her career for nearly 30 years—that, and her daily high-protein smoothie.

The photo is a serious follow-up to her most recent Instagram post: a hilarious video of her and her rumored beau Casper Smart reenacting a famous scene from the movie Wedding Crashers.

Related Video: Get Jennifer Lopez's Sleek Top Knot

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez's Best Red Carpet Looks