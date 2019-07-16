Jennifer Lopez Just Took Spa Dressing to the Next Level

From bathrobes (yes, plural) to sweatsuits, Jennifer Lopez has established herself as the queen of casual, public spa dressing. Her latest outfit, however, took things to new heights (literally).

On Monday, she was spotted out in N.Y.C. in a sweatsuit and flip-flops with a towel wrapped around her head — and in true J.Lo fashion, she made it look extremely chic.

Image zoom Getty Images

Let's get a closer look at that towel/Quay sunglasses ($60; nordstrom.com) combo.

Image zoom Getty Images

Lopez was on her way to a rescheduled performance of her Madison Square Garden concert, which was cut short after a power outage overtook part of the city. In a post on Instagram over the weekend, she announced that the rescheduled concert would take place Monday, gamely writing, "Gonna take more than a city-wide blackout to shut us down!"

We may no longer be getting incredible photos of her on-set for her Hustlers role, but that doesn't mean J.Lo isn't still delivering on the paparazzi shot front.