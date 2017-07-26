J.Lo's Son Curls Up in A-Rod's Lap for the Sweetest Family Photo Ever

In case you weren’t already convinced that J-Rod is forever (their names are both partial acronyms, what more evidence do you need?), we have a photo that’s bound to change your mind.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez went hard in Miami this past weekend celebrating their respective birthdays with a joint bash—Lopez rang in 48 this past Monday while Rodriguez turns 42 on Thursday. A joint B-day party is #CoupleGoals to the extreme. (In party planning terms, they’re basically married.)

Lopez and A-Rod shared several photos from the extravagant soiree—however, none of the glam shots revealed the inter-family bonding between the pair and their children!

On Tuesday, Rodriguez gave us what we’ve longed for: a beautiful Rodriguez-Lopez family photo. And no, not just any Rodriguez-Lopez family photo, but one where J.Lo’s son, Max, is curled up in the former NY Yankee’s lap!

“Great weekend celebrating with our#families. #3generations ( : Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba),” the athlete captioned the world’s sweetest photo.

Look how comfortable Lopez’s twins are with Rodriguez and his daughters!

If this isn’t the picture of true happiness, it must not even exist.