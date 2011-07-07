Jennifer Lopez Sold 51,000 Perfume Bottles on HSN!

Jennifer Lopez debuted her Love and Light fragrance on HSN this weekend, and the scent was a success! Lopez sold 51,000 bottles during the fragrance's Saturday premiere, HSN confirmed to InStyle.com today. "This is one of Jennifer's most successful fragrance launches ever," an HSN representative told us. With bottles running $58 each, that's over $2.9 million in sales! Click through to see photos from Lopez's HSN appearance.

