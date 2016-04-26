Here's a Look at Jennifer Lopez's "Perfect Afternoon" of Snuggling with Her Adorable Kids

When it comes to lazy afternoons, Jennifer Lopez has the right idea. The 46-year-old triple threat took to social media on Monday to share her idea of the perfect afternoon, and honestly, it's not too different from ours.

In the selfie she posted on Instagram (below) a fresh-faced Lopez can be seen snuggling in bed with her too-cute 8-year-old twins Max and Emme, her children from her marriage to ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"My idea of a Perfect afternoon... #snuggles #coconuts #LOVE," Mom captioned the sweet snap of her little ones cozied up and smiling for the camera.

"My idea of a Perfect afternoon... #snuggles #coconuts #LOVE"

See? There's a good reason Lopez "ain't your mama": She's too busy raising these cuties!