Jennifer Lopez Wore the Sexiest Bodysuit While Out with Her Sister Lynda

Of all the reasons we love Jennifer Lopez (and there are many), one that really stands out is the superstar’s dedication to her family. Whether taking selfies with her look-alike mom or cuddling with her 9-year-old twins, the World of Dance judge is careful not to lose sight of those closest to her.
On Wednesday, Jenny from the block and her lil’ sister, GMA After Hours co-host Lynda Lopez, stepped out in N.Y.C. looking fierce (as is the Lopez way), while showcasing their near-opposite style.
The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer put her famous curves on display in a plunging Henley-style bodysuit (shop a similar look here) that exposed a serious swatch of cleavage. Lopez paired her daring top with distressed skinny jeans, lace-up peep-toe stilettos, her signature gold hoops, and a set of tinted aviator shades. The multi-hyphenate swept her honey-hued locks into a low updo, allowing the provocative cut of her ribbed bodysuit to command the focus of her look.
A few steps ahead, Lynda stood in a modest light blue sheath dress and beige bumps, a stark contrast to her older sister’s skintight street style.
They say opposites attract (that must apply to style too, right?)—maybe that’s why Lynda and Jen are so close.
Looking fly, Lopez ladies!