Jennifer Lopez Debuted a Dramatic Leg Split in Sparkly Sequined Dress

When it comes to eye-catching dresses, Jennifer Lopez knows exactly how to get our attention.

The Hustlers star was photographed on set while filming a scene for her upcoming movie Marry Me in another over-the-top ensemble that she's essentially made her signature look as of late.

While shooting a red carpet scene for the movie, Jennifer rocked a silver sequined asymmetrical dress with an up-to-there leg slit paired with a thin black belt and glittery black high heels.

Image zoom Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Whatever scene J.Lo was filming apparently called for some extra pizazz – apparently even more so than the gorgeous wedding dress she previously donned for the movie.

Image zoom Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

According to the official IMDB page, Marry Me is a bit of an odd romance: "A pop superstar is jilted by her rock-star fiancé moments before their wedding at Madison Square Garden, so she marries a random guy from the crowd instead." Lopez will take on the role of the "pop superstar," while Maluma will portray her ex-fiancé. Meanwhile, Owen Wilson is going to be the lucky "random guy" who she marries instead.

RELATED: This May Not Be Jennifer Lopez’s Real Wedding Gown, But It Should Be

This is far from the first eye-catching look the mogul has debuted for her film. Lopez was seen in an embellished, shapeless cream-colored Zuhair Mura Couture ballgown while filming what appeared to be Marry Me's big wedding scene. The sparkling dress and its gorgeous, extra-long veil made J.Lo a very regal air. It also would be an excellent choice for her real wedding dress, which we have no idea if she's actually chosen yet for her upcoming marriage to fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Image zoom Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

She also debuted a gorgeous golden one-shoulder gown from Atelier Versace during a surprise appearance at Marry Me co-star Maluma's recent Madison Square Garden show. Dripping in Swarovski crystals, the dress was another example of how J.Lo effortlessly rocks precious metals.

Whether Jennifer is sporting bold workout gear or a gorgeous new outfit, she isn't messing around with her various looks these days. If these latest fashions are any indication of what we're in for with Marry Me, its release date can't get here soon enough.