Jennifer Lopez Kicked Off the Holiday Season with a Silver Tinsel Pantsuit

Jennifer Lopez is officially primed and ready for the holiday season.

On Sunday night, Jennifer hit the streets of New York City for a screening of Hustlers with a glimmering silver Dolce & Gabbana pantsuit. Paired with a lengthy black trench coat and black shoulder bag trimmed with an eye-catching red, the Marry Me star channeled true boss babe vibes.

Even the dreary cold and drizzling rain couldn't stop her fierceness, as she wore lengthy golden waves and a smoke eye with a contoured makeup look in addition to a nude lip. The cherry on top? Her crimson nails, which complemented her bag perfectly.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Jennifer also shared a quick snap of her outfit on Instagram, showing off her glam old Hollywood hairstyle and how chic the pantsuit really was up close. Silver tinsel for the holidays, anyone?

"THANK YOU @stxentertainment and Will Ferrell for hosting the @hustlersmovie screening!!!! #hustlersmovie" she wrote alongside her outfit snap.

J.Lo was in attendance at a special screening of Hustlers hosted by Will Ferrell and the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences alongside co-stars Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles. In addition to making an appearance, the star also participated in a Q&A session following the screening.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

The weather may not have cooperated with the stars' schedules in terms of attending the event, but that certainly couldn't keep the lot from showing up and showing out. The film is getting Oscar buzz, notably for J.Lo's lead role, so we may very well be seeing a whole lot more appearances from the crew in the months ahead.

Could we be looking forward to a very J.Lo awards season? Looks like that's not too far off the mark.