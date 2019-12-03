Jennifer Lopez Rocked Black Swan Glam for Her Gotham Awards Appearance

When Jennifer Lopez dresses up, she dresses up.

Never one to turn away from getting glam for an event, the Hustlers star attended the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City dressed to the nines, taking some serious inspiration from the film Black Swan, starring Natalie Portman.

J.Lo hit the show in a sheer feathered black column gown by Ralph & Russo, with gorgeous accents throughout the dress. The one-shoulder gown featured sheer lace on one side, with a spray of feathers on the other.

Jennifer paired the show-stopping look with minimalist accessories, including a pair of sparkly dangle earrings from Yeprem and black Jimmy Choo peep toe heels.

Her hair was fashioned into an elegant knotted style, which looked fantastic with her smokey eye and nude lip. It was a relatively simple look, and yet it manages to completely draw the eye all over the feathered dress, which looks just as fantastic from behind.

Lopez attended the awards ceremony alongside Hustlers co-stars Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, and Julia Stiles, as well as fiancé Alex Rodriguez. He donned a gray suit with a black tie as a complement to J.Lo's gown, giving the pair a nice, balanced look as they sat together during the show.

J.Lo has been showing off some truly enviable looks the past few weeks (as she always does), including a shimmery silver pantsuit to ring in the holiday season. She also officially said goodbye to the chic bob she wore throughout most of November this week, debuting a lengthy, curly ponytail with extensions that brought her hair cascading down well past her shoulders.

The mogul has plenty up her sleeve at the moment, with a planned upcoming 2020 Super Bowl performance as well as a new film role in the movie Marry Me, in which she'll star alongside singer Maluma. All of these occasions mean new opportunities for even more awesome outfits, so we'll keep our eye on J.Lo's looks, as we always do.