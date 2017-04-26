Here's Jennifer Lopez Like You've Rarely Seen Her Before

We're so used to seeing Jennifer Lopez step out in glam outfit after glam out day after day—peep this mint green number she wore for a day date in New York City with beau Alex Rodriguez or this red hot ensemble she donned while out and about in the Big Apple for reference—that we often fail to recognize her when she strays from her signature look.

But that doesn't mean she ever fails to wow us, especially when it comes to her badass role as NYPD detective Harlee Santos on her hit TV series Shades of Blue. Lopez was spotted filming season three of the show today, and her latest photos from set might be her toughest yet.

Steve Sands/Getty

Steve Sands/Getty

In the images, the triple threat looks gorgeous with her hair styled in curls as she dons her character's uniform while she takes down some serious criminals.

Steve Sands/Getty

What do these snaps prove? You definitely don't want to mess with Jennifer Lopez.

Catch the "Ain't Your Mama" singer in Shades of Blue every Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.