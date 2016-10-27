Jennifer Lopez and Her Shades of Blue Character Both Adore This Cold Weather Staple

Jennifer Lopez may be known for an inhuman ability to wear skimpy outfits but when it comes to inclement weather, she's willing to do what it takes to stay warm. And her Shades of Blue character is no different—both the actress and her police officer alter ego were recently spotted enjoying the warmth of parkas with luxe fur-lined hoods.
While on location in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, the 47-year-old mother of two got into her Shades character while rocking a navy Canada Goose down parka ($900; nordstrom.com), jeans, lace-up combat boots, and a curly 'do.
Lopez followed suit IRL and took to Instagram to address the Big Apple's unseasonably cold weather. “Fall but feels like winter,” the multihyphenate captioned a selfie of herself hiding beneath an ultra-furry hood.
She may feel a chill, but Lopez’s parka style is red hot. Is she the poster girl for fur-lined winter style? Her Instagram track record certainly supports that notion.
The weather’s no match for you, Jen.