Jennifer Lopez and Her Shades of Blue Character Both Adore This Cold Weather Staple

Jennifer Lopez may be known for an inhuman ability to wear skimpy outfits but when it comes to inclement weather, she's willing to do what it takes to stay warm. And her Shades of Blue character is no different—both the actress and her police officer alter ego were recently spotted enjoying the warmth of parkas with luxe fur-lined hoods.

While on location in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, the 47-year-old mother of two got into her Shades character while rocking a navy Canada Goose down parka ($900; nordstrom.com), jeans, lace-up combat boots, and a curly 'do.

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Lopez followed suit IRL and took to Instagram to address the Big Apple's unseasonably cold weather. “Fall but feels like winter,” the multihyphenate captioned a selfie of herself hiding beneath an ultra-furry hood.

Fall but feels like winter A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 26, 2016 at 5:04pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Is Among Our 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood

She may feel a chill, but Lopez’s parka style is red hot. Is she the poster girl for fur-lined winter style? Her Instagram track record certainly supports that notion.

Happy Birthday!! @theywantca so great to meet you today!!! A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 28, 2015 at 9:34pm PDT

Hope you enjoyed the party 😉 #JLoAMAs #AMAs #JLoVegas #AlliHave A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 22, 2015 at 8:42pm PST

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Posts an Adorable Throwback of Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey

The weather’s no match for you, Jen.