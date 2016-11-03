Jennifer Lopez Just Shared Her Sexiest (and Cheekiest) Selfie Yet

Jennifer Lopez is one hot mama.

The triple threat took to Instagram today to post a sexy mirror selfie, and her killer curves literally took our breath away. In the image, the 47-year-old dons a revealing black bodysuit that highlights all of her famous lady lumps, including her much talked about derrière. Lopez sits on top of a bed as she takes the photo, also showing off her perfectly tousled ponytail and a dark red lip color in the process.

She captioned the shot with a series of empowering hashtags that declared how much she loves her body, including #loveyourselffirst, #feelingempowered, and #healthybodyhealthymind.

#loveyourselffirst #feelingempowered👑 #healthybodyhealthymind A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 3, 2016 at 11:55am PDT

But J. Lo is no stranger to steamy snaps. Last month, the mother of two proved that she can make any outfit look provocative when she shared a picture of herself in a button-up denim shirt that she tucked into a pair of ripped boyfriend jeans and accessorized with leather workboots.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's Twins Look Just Like Her and Dad Marc Anthony in Their Halloween Costumes

VIDEO: 10 of the Jennifer Lopez's Best Instagrams Ever

Talk about one very cheeky 'gram.