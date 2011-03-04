Jennifer Lopez’s New “On the Floor” Video: What She Wore!

[vodpod id=Video.5691803&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

Jennifer Lopez premiered her new video for “On the Floor” featuring Pitbull during last night’s American Idol episode and it’s a fun short for any dance music lover. It starts with Lopez's dark manicured fingers slipping on a pair of Swarovski earrings before she enters a club. Once inside, she perches on leather couches wearing a champagne-hued halter dress with feather details, her hair twisted into a beehive bun. For the group dance sequence, she shimmies "on the floor" in a black bra top, mesh sweater, and loose black pants. But our favorite outfit is the crystal long-sleeve bodysuit she wore during her solo scenes, a look custom-designed for Lopez by Zuhair Murad. Watch the whole video above. Tell us: Do you like Jennifer Lopez’s “On the Floor” style?